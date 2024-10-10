Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 160.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Allegion by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $147.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.79.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

