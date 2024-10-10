Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $100.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.