Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.89. Allot Communications shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 23,233 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.25 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Allot Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allot Communications



Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

