Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSA. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALSA opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.