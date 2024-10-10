Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Up 805.5% in September

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, a growth of 805.5% from the September 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Down 1.6 %

ATGL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. Alpha Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

