Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $161.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.61. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

