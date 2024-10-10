Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $222.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.95.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $161.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

