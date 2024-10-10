ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACES. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4,212.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 353,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACES opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

