Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Up 232.8% in September

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 232.8% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get Alset alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,034,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $3,801,758.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,264,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,136,755.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,074,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,684 over the last ninety days. 53.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alset

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of AEI stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Alset has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 56.77% and a negative net margin of 620.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

Alset Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.