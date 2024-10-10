Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,671,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,096,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN stock opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $183.03. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
