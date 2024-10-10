Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $188.13 and last traded at $186.37. 10,698,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 41,658,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.11 and its 200 day moving average is $183.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 175,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 32,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

