AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $5.70 Average PT from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.
AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of AMC stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
