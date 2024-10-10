American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.68 and last traded at $92.41, with a volume of 6761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.62.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $890,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

