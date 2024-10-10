American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

