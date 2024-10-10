American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $255.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $223.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.21.

Read Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $219.09. 401,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,074. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.