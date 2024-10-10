Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. GRS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,793,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 913,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,020,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after purchasing an additional 767,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

