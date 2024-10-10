Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $493.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $494.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

