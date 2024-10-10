Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,718.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,135,000 after purchasing an additional 364,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,335 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,084 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.16 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

