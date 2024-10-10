Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.2% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $233.24 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

