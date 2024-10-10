Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.24.

CNQ opened at C$50.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.12. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

