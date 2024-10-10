Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oruka Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oruka Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oruka Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($25.92) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Oruka Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ORKA opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

