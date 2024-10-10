Analysts Offer Predictions for Hillman Solutions Corp’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hillman Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after buying an additional 110,730 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,618,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,125,000 after acquiring an additional 328,740 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 225,480 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,482,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,012,000 after purchasing an additional 503,809 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

