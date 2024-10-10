Analysts Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT at $124.64

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.64.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXSM. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXSM

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $913,282.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $83.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.