Analysts Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Price Target at $16.61

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 32.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Banc of California by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Banc of California by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

