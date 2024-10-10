Analysts Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Price Target at $25.80

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GNK stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $758.95 million, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,266.67%.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $3,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 965.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 96,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.