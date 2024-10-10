Analysts Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT at $143.00

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $175.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.22. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

