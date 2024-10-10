Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $47.38

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPLX

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.