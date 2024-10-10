Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $83.60

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $74.40.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,057,516.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,746,249.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,247 in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,273 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 309.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $2,038,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

