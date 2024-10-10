Analysts Set Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Target Price at $11.57

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rezolute by 11.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,501,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rezolute by 15.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rezolute by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rezolute by 25.0% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RZLT opened at $4.70 on Monday. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

