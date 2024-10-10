Analysts Set Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) PT at C$16.96

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

SKE stock opened at C$11.34 on Monday. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$12.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$82,395.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,407 shares of company stock worth $498,860. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

