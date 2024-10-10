Analysts Set Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Price Target at $21.60

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Research analysts predict that Sony Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,106,000 after acquiring an additional 341,566 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Sony Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after purchasing an additional 774,502 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after buying an additional 2,181,169 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,635,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,338,000 after acquiring an additional 277,537 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.