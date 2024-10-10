Analysts Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT at $22.14

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on XMTR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,837.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xometry by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,165,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 264,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 864,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $846.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Xometry has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

