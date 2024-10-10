Analyzing GAP (NYSE:GAP) and Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) and GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Children’s Place has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAP has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Children’s Place and GAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Children’s Place 0 4 0 0 2.00 GAP 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Children’s Place currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. GAP has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.31%. Given GAP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than Children’s Place.

This table compares Children’s Place and GAP”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Children’s Place $1.60 billion 0.10 -$154.54 million ($13.02) -0.98 GAP $15.17 billion 0.51 $502.00 million ($27.20) -0.76

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Children’s Place. Children’s Place is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Children’s Place and GAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Children’s Place -10.52% -4,732.98% -7.12% GAP 5.05% 28.89% 6.92%

Summary

GAP beats Children’s Place on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names. It operates through online stores at childrensplace.com, gymboree.com, sugarandjade.com, and www.pjplace.com; international franchise partners; and retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as The Children's Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The Children's Place, Inc. in June 2014. The Children's Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

