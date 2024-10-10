AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95,983 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of AngioDynamics worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,896,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 154,002 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 107,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,939.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, October 4th.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

