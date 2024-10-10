Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance
AHCHY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 22,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.34. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anhui Conch Cement
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.