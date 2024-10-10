Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

AHCHY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 22,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.34. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

About Anhui Conch Cement

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.