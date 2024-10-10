AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Increased to $384.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $338.00 to $384.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AON. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AON opened at $359.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.61. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $360.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AON will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Institutional Trading of AON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after purchasing an additional 309,702 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.