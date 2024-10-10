Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in AON by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 98,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in AON by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in AON by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AON by 71.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $359.03 on Thursday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $360.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

