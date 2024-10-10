APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on APA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 1,546,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,884. APA has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that APA will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in APA by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

