APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $36.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.05.

APA opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.23. APA has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 131.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in APA by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in APA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,757,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,193,000 after buying an additional 129,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

