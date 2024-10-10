Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $70.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after buying an additional 677,098 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,329,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after acquiring an additional 452,753 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 885,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $12,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

