Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.46.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.