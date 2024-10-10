Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $67,071,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 44,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $229.54 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average is $204.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

