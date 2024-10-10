Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of AAPL opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.97. The company has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,137.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apple
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.