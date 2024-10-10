Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $225.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Melius Research reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.27.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $229.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

