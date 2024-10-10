Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on APLD

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,783. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Digital by 66.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 308,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 25.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

APLD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,159,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,360. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 4.56. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.