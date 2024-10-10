Applied Optoelectronics’ (AAOI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAOI. B. Riley Financial reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 1.7 %

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $629.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,473.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $8,617,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,277 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 347,867 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 308,172 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

