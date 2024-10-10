Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88,281 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 308,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 463,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 217,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $629.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

