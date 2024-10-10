Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.82. 339,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,428,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $629.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,473.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.