Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 181,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,843,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APLT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APLT

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $938.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $1,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,760.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $172,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.