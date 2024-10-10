AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,355 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 427.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,909,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 508,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after buying an additional 65,104 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 417,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

NHI stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

View Our Latest Report on NHI

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.